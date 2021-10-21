PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.25% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.80 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.