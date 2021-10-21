PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,760 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

