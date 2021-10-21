PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of PPD by 2,878.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,927,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,816,000 after buying an additional 1,862,306 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,699,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

