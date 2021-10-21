PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

