PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.70.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.