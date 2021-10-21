PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

