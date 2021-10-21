PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $9,809,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $5,282,000.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.