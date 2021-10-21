PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 1.58% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCLF. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $9,665,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,910,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,174,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $970,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.