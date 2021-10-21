Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.