Peet DeFi (PTE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

