Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $26,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.08. 41,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,621. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $33,964,802. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

