Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.91

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 9508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $290,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

