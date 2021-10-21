Peony Hits 1-Day Volume of $165,835.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Peony has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $18.53 million and $165,835.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 40,852,237 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

