Peony Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,835.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $165,835.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 40,852,237 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

