People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

People’s United Financial has raised its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,879. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

