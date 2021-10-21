Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $639.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and $639.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00103124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,749.64 or 1.00095671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.80 or 0.06536640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

