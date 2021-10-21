Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 3,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 881,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $778.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $14,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $5,962,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

