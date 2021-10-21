Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 3,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 881,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
The firm has a market cap of $778.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $14,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $5,962,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
