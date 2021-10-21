Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 140,036 Shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) by 233.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,036 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TBSAU stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.