Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAAAU. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAAAU opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

