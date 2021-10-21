Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 239,200 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $496,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AURC opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.