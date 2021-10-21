Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) by 238.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,731 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

ENFAU stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

