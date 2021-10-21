Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,820,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition in the second quarter worth $982,000.

Shares of MPACU stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Model Performance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

