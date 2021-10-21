Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,071,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,231,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Shares of OEPWU stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

