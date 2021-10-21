Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,262 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HCIC stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

