Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.60% of Motion Acquisition worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 76.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 19.5% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 625,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,220 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Motion Acquisition Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

