Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,069 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

ROCRU opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

