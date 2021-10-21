Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.98% of Colicity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000.

COLI opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

