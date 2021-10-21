Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,247 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in ITHAX Acquisition were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

ITHXU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.