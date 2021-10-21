Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $352,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000.

OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

