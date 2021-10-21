Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,464,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $6,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVI opened at $9.72 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.