Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 249,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of AF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.74 on Thursday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

