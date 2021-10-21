Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 199,800 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSGAU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $499,000.

Shares of BSGAU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

