Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

