Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Zanite Acquisition worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zanite Acquisition by 1,081.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,286 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

