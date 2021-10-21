Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 493,385 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,385 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNLU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

KRNLU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.