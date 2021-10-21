Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 599,500 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,500 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

OTCMKTS:NAACU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

