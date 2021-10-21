Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 799,300 Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

SLCRU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

