Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCOU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000.

NASDAQ GPCOU opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

