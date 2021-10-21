Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $8,121,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,895,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

