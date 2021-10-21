Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $8.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 37,148 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.