Permian Basin Royalty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,938 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,800% compared to the average volume of 162 call options.

Shares of PBT stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $382.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,018.33% and a net margin of 90.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

