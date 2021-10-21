Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €205.67 ($241.96).

RI traded up €3.30 ($3.88) on Thursday, hitting €198.80 ($233.88). The company had a trading volume of 332,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €187.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €181.06.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

