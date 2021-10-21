Perry Creek Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 957,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,191,000. TuSimple comprises about 9.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 0.46% of TuSimple as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last 90 days.

TSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

TuSimple stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 18,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,870. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

