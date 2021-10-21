Perry Creek Capital LP Raises Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 157,027 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up about 7.5% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 0.86% of Performance Food Group worth $55,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 4,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 160.66 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

