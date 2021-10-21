Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 236.50 ($3.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,649 ($60.74). The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,740.26. The company has a market cap of £75.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,293.85 ($69.16).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

