PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of PGT Innovations worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

