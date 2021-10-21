Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.53 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $67.53 million and approximately $823,003.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,460.03 or 1.00041299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00055248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.58 or 0.00686446 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

