Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

