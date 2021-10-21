Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,537 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 247,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

