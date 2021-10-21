Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $230.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $230.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,629.05 or 0.99994138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.23 or 0.00318095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00507749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00198384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008463 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,700,262 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.